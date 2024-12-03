Jaguar Releases EV Concept Car Design But Internet Remains Unimpressed: "It's All Over"

Days after facing backlash for its marketing campaign, Jaguar, on Monday (Dec 2) unveiled a concept design for its next generation of electric vehicles (EV). The 'Copy nothing' rebrand is part of Jaguar's transition towards an EV future with the British luxury car company aiming to offer an entirely electrified model range while phasing out ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) vehicles by 2025. The car designs, however, appear to have further angered social media users, who claimed the 'colourful' rebrand was diluting the legacy of the brand.

The concept design called Type 00 depicts Miami Pink and London Blue coloured vehicles with a minimalist design, featuring oval-shaped steering wheels and a wide front grill. The car appears to have no rear window, suggesting that cameras may be used to show drivers the road behind them.

"London Blue honours the iconic Opalescent Silver Blue of the 1960s E-type. Miami Pink pays tribute to the city's pastel colours and Art Deco architecture," Jaguar captioned its post, adding that Type 00 is a non-production vehicle.

Notably, hours before the launch, the designs had been leaked, leading to a deluge of reactions from social media users.

"This is really embarrassing. It's all over for Jaguar. Goes woke, alienates its existing customer base, removes any reference to its legacy, and expects buyers to go with a car that's ugly and looks like a 90's Chrysler," said one user, while another added: "They're going to write chapters in textbooks about how bad this rebrand is. Jaguar is ruined."

A third commented: "Don't be so hard on yourselves...GO COPY!!!"

Despite the backlash, some users appeared to have resonated with the car design and applauded the company. "Pretty sick. I love it! Love their rebrand and the campaign surrounding it. It's been brilliant and thus far effective," said a user. "

Another added: "I know everyone's been hating on them but I actually like this a lot. Gives me that Cyberpunk 2077 energy."

Type 00 in London Blue and Miami Pink, revealed at Miami Art Week.



Jaguar Type 00, presented by our Chief Creative Officer Professor Gerry McGovern OBE.



Jaguar faces backlash

The luxury carmaker unveiled a new minimalist logo and designed a marketing ad last month that featured a diverse cast of models, dressed in bold, techno-inspired outfits, showcasing the brand's seemingly modern aesthetic.

The launch surprisingly didn't showcase any of Jaguar's iconic luxury vehicles, which left social media users puzzled who called out the British brand for pandering to identity politics instead of manufacturing luxury cars.