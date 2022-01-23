Gujarat Institute, Disaster Management Professor To Get Netaji Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the awards in a ceremony today. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars this evening to recognize and honour the contribution and service by people and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

A total of seven awards for the winners of last four years will be presented during the ceremony, with this year's award going to the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, in the institutional category, and to Professor Vinod Sharma, in the individual category.

The Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is announced every year on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

The government last year also declared that Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

For this year, the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) that was established in 2012 and has been working to enhance the disaster risk reduction capacity of Gujarat, has been chosen in the institutional category. Through a series of strategically designed capacity building programs, GIDM has trained more than 12,000 professionals on diverse issues concerning multi-hazard risk management and reduction during the pandemic, an official statement released by the government said.

In the individual category, Professor Vinod Sharma, a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Public Administration and Vice-Chairman of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, has been selected. He was the founder co-ordinator of the National Centre of Disaster Management, now known as the National Institute of Disaster Management.

He has worked tirelessly towards bringing disaster risk reduction to the forefront of the national agenda, his pioneering work in DRR in India gave him international recognition and he is a resource person to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and all Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs) for disaster management.