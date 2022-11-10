Updates: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates For Gujarat Polls

The BJP today released the first list of candidates for 160 candidates out of the 182 constituencies, which includes 14 female candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. With the Assembly elections scheduled for December 1 and 5 in the State, the BJP leaders in a press conference held in Delhi announced this first list on the majority of the constituencies.

The campaigning has also picked up steam in Himachal Pradesh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the ruling BJP saying that the central government tried to silence the opposition voices in the Parliament using gimmicks such as cutting-off mics during crucial discussions.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP, if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh, will soon roll out the Uniform Civil Code as he made light of "10 guarantees" promised by rival Congress, saying people trust in the guarantees of those with reputation while the opposition party has none.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Gujarat and Himachal elections: