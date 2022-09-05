'Gujarat Has Become Centre Of Drugs': Rahul Gandhi

He further said that the Modi government's policies are benefitting only two big industrialists.

Hitting at the BJP government in the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Gujarat has become the centre of drugs.

"Gujarat has become the centre of drugs. All drugs are moved from Mundra port but your government doesn't take any action. This is the Gujarat model. Gujarat is one state where you have to take permission before protesting; permission from those against whom protest will be done," said Rahul Gandhi.

He further said if Congress comes to power in Gujarat, farmers' debts up to Rs 3 lakhs will be waived off.

"Sardar Patel was the voice of the farmers... BJP on one side makes his tallest statue and on the other side, works against people for whom he fought... if we come to power in Gujarat, we will waive off farmers' debts up to Rs 3 lakhs," he said in Ahmedabad.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are dividing the country and a sense of fear has engulfed the minds of people about "their future, inflation and unemployment and that's turning them towards hate."

"Hatred is rising in India. Fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in India, and due to this hatred is rising. BJP and RSS dividing the country and creating fear in the country. Who gets the benefit of this fear? Is it poor, farmer, or small traders who are getting any benefit from the Narendra Modi government? Only two industrialists in the country benefitting from this fear and hatred," said Congress MP.

"BJP giving all the benefits to two people. Now see Narendra Modi did demonetisation. Did it help the poor? The three farm laws that were withdrawn later by the govt were not for farmers but it was for those two industrialists only. But the farmers came on the road and showed their power to Narendra Modi and when PM Modi saw this, he had to take back the three farm laws," he said.

The Congress leader further said that the Modi government broke the backbone of small and medium enterprises.

"In one way, you are being affected by unemployment and secondly, you are hit by the price rise. Narendra Modi asks what has Congress done in seventy years. I will say this, that in seventy years, Congress has not shown such price rise to the country and when the Opposition wants to raise the issue in Parliament then Narendra Modi's government doesn't allow it. Whether it is farmers' issue or China," he added.

Speaking on the misuse of Central probe agencies, Rahul Gandhi said that he is not afraid of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and their questioning.

"The ED asked me to sit for 55 hours but I am not afraid of your ED. Whether it is 55 hours or five months or five years," he said.