Gujarat Government Transfers 78 IAS Officers

Others who were transferred today included district collectors, assistant collectors (Representational)

In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Friday transferred as many as 78 IAS officers and also appointed an IFS official in the state's Industrial Extension Bureau.

Prominent among the transfers was that of Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel Division) in the General Administration Department, who was appointed ACS (Home) following the retirement of AM Tiwari.

Ms Singh was replaced in GAD by Kamal Kumar Dayani, currently Principal Secretary in the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer affairs department.

Senior IAS officer Punamchand Parmar, serving as ACS with the state Health and Family welfare department, has been shifted to Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Cooperation department as ACS.

JP Gupta, Principal Secretary, Water Supply, has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad.

Roopwant Singh, serving as Commissioner of Geology and Mining, has been appointed Expenditure Secretary in the state Finance Department.

SJ Haider, Principal Secretary for Tourism in the state Industries and Mines department was shifted to the Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development department.

Industries Commissioner Mamta Verma has been made Tourism Secretary, while Rajkot Collector Rahul Gupta has been appointed as Industries Commissioner.

Neelam Rani, a 2009-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer currently on deputation to the state, has been made Managing Director of Industrial Extension Bureau in Gandhinagar. She had earlier served as the Regional Passport Officer in Ahmedabad.

Others who were transferred today included district collectors, DDOs and assistant collectors among others.

