Gujarat Floods: Watch How A JCB Was Used To Cross The Road In Kachchh

A JCB machine was used to help people.

Flood-affected villagers in Gujarat's Kachchh area are facing several challenges after heavy downpours led to flooding in many parts of the state. The basic infrastructure has been disturbed due to heavy rains and floods in the area. But a video of a makeshift solution to one of the villagers' problems is going viral on the internet.

The video shows a few people from the Chhachhi village in Kachchh using a JCB machine to cross the road. The village and adjacent areas are facing the flood of the Kankawati River, and the road has been washed away in the powerful flow of water. This unique idea to face a difficult situation is becoming very popular on the internet.

Meanwhile, as the monsoon reached the Northern and Western parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in most parts of the country.

"Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over East-central, northwest, and West India over the next 4-5 days, and the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and the remaining parts of the Western Himalayan Region today, June 26," the IMD said.

In a press release, the agency stated further, 'The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, and the remaining parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, today, June 26.

Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and the remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during the next 2 days, IMD added.

"For East and adjoining Northeast India, fair to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over the region during the next 5 days. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls are very likely over Odisha on the 26th; over Assam and Meghalaya; and over Arunachal Pradesh on the 29th and 30th of June. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of East India during the next 2 days and over northeast India during the next 5 days," the Met agency said in a release.



(With inputs from agencies)