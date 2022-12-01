Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Casts His Vote In Gujarat. His Wife Is A BJP Candidate

Ravindra Jadeja appealed to people to vote in large numbers.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnagar during the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections. "I appeal to people to vote in large numbers," he said.

His wife Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP candidate from Jamnagar North while his father Anirudhsinh Jadeja and his sister Naina Jadeja had campaigned for the Congress.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Rivaba Jadeja said the BJP will win by a good margin.

"There is no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in the same family. I have trust in the people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development. BJP will win with a good margin this time as well," said Rivaba Jadeja.

She also requested people to vote in large numbers while considering the festival of democracy a part of their responsibility.

"Today is a very important day for us. The hard work of all BJP workers is going to pay off. I would request people to vote as much as possible. We have to consider this festival of democracy as a part of our responsibility and we should be aware for the country," she said.

Polling is underway in 89 constituencies across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters, who will cast their votes by 5 pm today, will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are contesting in the first phase. The second phase will be held on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 8.

