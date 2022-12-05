'Do Something Different': Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal To Gujarat Voters

Arvind Kejriwal is leading the AAP campaign in Gujarat from the front

As Gujarat voters queued up at polling booths for the second phase of Assembly election, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal urged voters to "do something different this time".

The AAP is pushing hard to make inroads into Gujarat this time. The party launched an extensive campaign in the BJP stronghold, with Mr Kejriwal leading from the front.

"In the second phase, voting is being held on 93 seats in Gujarat today. My appeal to all the voters - This election is for Gujarat's new hopes and aspirations. It is a great opportunity that has come after decades. Looking at the future, vote for the progress of Gujarat. This time, do something different and wonderful," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

दूसरे चरण में आज गुजरात की 93 सीटों पर मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील-



ये चुनाव गुजरात की नई उम्मीदों और आकांक्षाओं का चुनाव है। दशकों बाद आया एक बहुत बड़ा मौक़ा है। भविष्य की तरफ़ देखते हुए गुजरात की उन्नति का वोट ज़रूर देकर आएँ, इस बार कुछ अलग और अद्भुत करके आएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2022

About 833 candidates are contesting in the second phase of the state polls that covers key seats across central and north Gujarat.

The AAP is contesting all the 93 seats this time. The Congress, which had put up a good show last time but failed to wrest power from the BJP, is contesting on 90 seats; its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.

Among the key seats in the second phase are Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, from where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting; Viramgam, also in Ahmedabad, from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on a BJP ticket, and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the BJP's candidate.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat assembly Sukhram Rathva is the Congress nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.