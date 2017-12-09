Gujarat Election 2017: 106-Year-Old Motli Ba, Living Witness To Historic Dandi March, Casts Vote

106 years old Motli ba casts her vote in Surat, She is living witness of #MahatmaGandhi's historic #DandiYatra. #GujaratElection2017#PollsWithAIR#AIRPics: Lopa Darbar pic.twitter.com/Rz0VglrA03 - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 9, 2017

As the people of Gujarat queue up to vote for their next government in the first phase of the Gujarat election 2017 , the excitement level is high. Till 10 AM, Gujarat saw 13.38 per cent voter turnout . The voters are proudly sharing the pictures with their inked finger after fulfilling their civic responsibility The All India Radio on Saturday shared a picture of 106-year-old Motli Ba with indelible ink impression on her index finger. Motli Ba is among the senior-most voters in Gujarat who witnessed the historic Dandi March of 1930 that was led by Mahatama Gandhi as part of the Civil Disobedience Movement.The All India Radio tweeted, "106 years old Motli ba casts her vote in Surat, She is living witness of #MahatmaGandhi's historic #DandiYatra."



The first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election is being held on 89 assembly constituencies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions. Voting will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 977 candidates are fighting it out in the first phase of the assembly election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Prominent candidates include Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP's Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), and Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli). The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in Gujarat for an uninterrupted 22 years. The Congress aspires to break the ruling party's winning spree by wooing the voters from the Patidar community.

The second phase of voting will take place on December 14 and the results will be announced on December 18.

