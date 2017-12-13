Gujarat Election 2017: Date, Polling Schedule, Results And Other FAQs

Following are the frequently asked questions or FAQs about Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017:

Gujarat election campaign came to an end on December 12. The two leading parties - BJP and Congress - are fighting a high-pitched political contest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. The Congress aspires to break the ruling party BJP's winning spree this time, which has been in power from the last 22 years. Impact of the recent caste-based movements in the state can be seen in the list of nominations. In this Gujarat polls , the Congress and the BJP have carefully fielded candidates, keeping in mind the caste arithmetic. In the 2002, 2007 and 2012 Gujarat elections , the Congress got around 40 per cent while the BJP got around 49 per cent vote share each time. Even a slight swing of four to five per cent could be a game-changer for the Congress, say political analysts. Phase 2 voting of the Gujarat election will take place on December 14.

What are the dates of Gujarat election?



The assembly election in Gujarat has two phases -- the first phase was on December 9, and the second phase is on December 14.

In how many phases will the Gujarat elections be conducted in?



Polling was done in 89 assembly constituencies in the first phase, and it will be held in 93 assembly constituencies in the second phase.

What were the total number of candidates in Phase 1 Gujarat Election?



A total 977 candidates contested in Phase 1 Gujarat Election.



What were the total number of women candidates in Phase 1 Gujarat Election?

Of the 977 candidates who contested in phase 1 Gujarat Election, 57 were women.



How many polling stations were there in Phase 1 Gujarat Election?



The voting in Phase 1 Gujarat Election took place on 24,689 polling stations.

What are the total number of candidates in Phase 2 Gujarat Election?



851 candidates will be fighting Gujarat polls on December 14 in the second phase of Gujarat Election.



What are the total number of women candidates in Phase 2 Gujarat Election?

69 women candidates are contesting in Gujarat Election, Phase 2.

How many polling stations are there in Phase 2 Gujarat Election?



A total number of 25,558 polling stations are there in Phase 2 of Gujarat Election.

Where to vote in Gujarat Election 2017?

Go to Election Commission of India's website. http://eci.nic.in/eci/eci.html

On the right hand side, there is an option: Know your Polling Station and BLO Details, click on that to know your nearest polling station. Select state, district and you will get respective assembly constituencies and polling station addresses. Click on the polling station address for more information.

An entire list of BLO, ERO, DEO, CEO, facility details and contact numbers will be provided. Like this: http://psleci.nic.in/default.aspx and this http://psleci.nic.in/pslinfoc.aspx?S=S06&A=79&P=1

How to vote in Gujarat Election 2017?



When you reach the polling station, entry will be regulated by queues. There will be separate queues for men and women voters and the differently-abled persons. The Election Commission of India explains voting's three stages:



Stage 1: When you enter the polling station, you will go to the First Polling Officer who is in-charge of the marked copy of the electoral roll and responsible for identification of electors. You should keep your identity document ready to show to the First Polling Officer.



Stage 2: If your identity is not challenged with the First Polling Officer, you will proceed to the Second Polling Officer who will mark your left forefinger with the indelible ink. Once this is recorded, you are to sign in the appropriate column in the Register of Voters. If a voter cannot sign, his/her thumb impression will be obtained. The Second Polling Officer will then give you a signed voter's slip.



Stage 3: You will then proceed to the Third Polling Officer who will take the voter's slip issued to you by the Second Polling Officer. The Third Polling Officer will press the "Ballot" button on the Control Unit of voting machine and direct you to the voting compartment where you will record your vote on the balloting unit of the voting machine.

How many constituencies does Gujarat have?



Gujarat has 26 parliamentary constituencies and 182 assembly constituencies.



Which is the ruling and opposition party in Gujarat?



The Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) is the ruling party in Gujarat and Indian National Congress (INC) is the Opposition party.



How many polling booths are there in Gujarat?



There are 50,128 polling booths in Gujarat. For the first time in Gujarat election, a total of 102 polling stations will be staffed completely by women.



When will the results of Gujarat election be announced?



Counting of votes in Gujarat will take place on December 18.



