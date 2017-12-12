Gujarat Election Campaign Live: PM Modi Rides Seaplane, Rahul Gandhi Visits Temple On Last Day

New Delhi: Gujarat assembly election is in the lap after both BJP and Congress, over the last few weeks, were seen accusing each other of failing the people in various ways.
In what is being viewed as his sharpest attack against Congress, PM Narendra Modi on Monday, while speaking at a rally, said Congress was entrapped in a 'Blue Whale' challenge. He was referring to the controversial online game, which culminates in the player committing suicide and usually attracts vulnerable teens.
PM Modi, who led the election campaign in his home state, has made several remarks against the Congress in the last few days as the grand old party tries to gain ground in the state where BJP has been ruling for over two decades.
Rahul Gandhi also addressed public meetings on Monday even as he was elected the president of Congress.
PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi were earlier scheduled to attend roadshows in Ahmedabad today, however, police denied permission on Monday citing law and order situation.
Here are the live updates on the last day of election campaign in Gujarat.
