All India | Edited by | Updated: December 12, 2017 12:58 IST
Gujarat Election Campaign Live: PM Modi Rides Seaplane, Rahul Gandhi Visits Temple On Last Day

Gujarat Assembly Election: PM Modi rides a seaplane on the last day of campaigning.

New Delhi:  Gujarat assembly election is in the lap after both BJP and Congress, over the last few weeks, were seen accusing each other of failing the people in various ways. 

In what is being viewed as his sharpest attack against Congress, PM Narendra Modi on Monday, while speaking at a rally, said Congress was entrapped in a 'Blue Whale' challenge. He was referring to the controversial online game, which culminates in the player committing suicide and usually attracts vulnerable teens.

PM Modi, who led the election campaign in his home state, has made several remarks against the Congress in the last few days as the grand old party tries to gain ground in the state where BJP has been ruling for over two decades.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed public meetings on Monday even as he was elected the president of Congress.

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi were earlier scheduled to attend roadshows in Ahmedabad today, however, police denied permission on Monday citing law and order situation.
 

Here are the live updates on the last day of election campaign in Gujarat.




Dec 12, 2017
12:58 (IST)
After his Ahmedabad roadshow was cancelled, PM Modi took off this morning in a seaplane from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad and landed at Dharoi Dam - about 180 km away - to go to the famous Ambaji temple in Mehsana. He will fly back to Ahmedabad the same way. 
