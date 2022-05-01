Gujarat Day 2022: Here's Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Gujarat Day

Gujarat Day 2022: The Gujarat statecame into existence on May 1, 1960. (File)

The Gujarat state came into existence on May 1, 1960. On the same day, Maharashtra was also formed to address the demand of the Marathi-speaking people. Both these states were carved out of the Bombay State where these two linguistic groups demanded their separate states. To fulfil their demand, the states were formed through the Bombay Reorganization Act, 1960.

Since then, the statehood foundation days are celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal.

Several cultural programmes, competitions and seminars are organised on this day. For Gujarat Day celebrations this year, a grand event will take place in Patan town. Elaborate preparations have been made for organising this programme to celebrate the culture, heritage and legacy of Gujarat.

As both Maharashtra and Gujarat were coastal states, they emerged as economic hubs. Even before Independence, Gujarat played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country and was known as the “Jewel of western India”.

Wish your friends this Gujarat Day