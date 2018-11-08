Gujarat Court Declares Nirav Modi 'Proclaimed Absconder' In Customs Case

Court has ordered Nirav Modi to appear in person on November 15 (File)

A Gujarat court today declared fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi as a "proclaimed absconder" in a customs duty evasion case, filed in March and ordered him to appear in person on November 15.

A public notification was issued earlier in the day in newspapers, and also sent to government and police departments, where Nirav Modi was declared proclaimed absconder under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The move could make it difficult for him to secure an anticipatory bail.

In Surat, Chief Judicial Magistrate B.H. Kapadia accepted a plea made by the Customs Department on August 8 and asked Nirav Modi, who is the prime accused in several other cases, including the Rs. 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, to appear before the court next Thursday.

The case in the Surat Court was filed by Deputy Customs Commissioner RK Tiwary against Nirav Modi and three of his firms -- Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd, Firestar International Pvt Ltd, and Radashir Jewellery Co Pvt Ltd.