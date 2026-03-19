Gujarat Cops Thrash 18 Accused In Public During Crime Scene Reconstruction

In a stark display of "street justice" that has sent shockwaves through the region, police in Gujarat's Patan district were seen assaulting 18 accused members of an extortion gang in public during a crime scene reconstruction.

The move, described by witnesses as a scene straight out of a high-octane action movie, saw the police parading the goons through the same streets where they had previously unleashed terror.

The accused, linked to the alleged Jhiliya gang, were taken to Chanasma for the reconstruction exercise.

During the process, police were seen physically assaulting the accused, in what locals described as an attempt to "teach them a lesson".

The incident comes days after a clash in which members of the same group allegedly attacked a police team, forcing officers to retreat from the spot.

The crackdown follows a violent incident last Sunday linked to a dispute over temple donations. Police said members of the gang, armed with sharp weapons, attacked locals and also targeted a police PCR van.

Videos of the incident had gone viral, showing police personnel retreating from the scene amid the violence.

Following the earlier incident, eight personnel from Chanasma Police Station were suspended, including a Police Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and five Gram Rakshak Dal members.

Police said while 18 accused have been detained and produced for reconstruction, the main accused in the extortion case are still on the run.

Senior officials said efforts are underway to track them down and further action will be taken as the investigation progresses.