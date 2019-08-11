Gujarat Cop Carries 2 Girls Through Waist-Deep Floodwater, Wins Praise

Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable, was seen carrying two girls to safety in Morbi district.

Amid visuals of devastation across the country due to incessant rains, a video of a police official carrying two children on his shoulder while navigating through floodwaters has emerged from Gujarat.

In a widely-shared video, a Gujarat police constable is seen carrying two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 kms as he walks through waist-deep water in a village in Morbi district, about 200 kms from capital Ahmedabad. Despite the strong current, constable Pruthviraj Jadeja looks calm as he takes them to safety.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the first to acknowledge the constable's bravery.

A man in uniform on duty...!!



Police constable Shri Pruthvirajsinh Jadeja is one of the many examples of Hard work , Determination and Dedication of Government official, executing duties in the adverse situation.



Do appreciate their commitment... pic.twitter.com/ksGIe0xDFk - Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) August 10, 2019

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman praised the constable for his "exemplary dedication and courage". "What a wonderful and touching video of Constable Pruthviraj Sinh Jadeja in Kalyanpur village of Gujarat rescuing 2 children by walking one and a half kms in flood water. Hats off to his exemplary dedication and courage," he wrote.

"Truly inspirational. We salute the extraordinary deed of Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable who carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in floodwaters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety," tweeted Supriya Sahu IAS, Director General of Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati.

"Prithviraj Ji,Salute to your courage & putting service before self..Your heroic act will inspire millions across the nation," BJP leader Major Surendra Poonia wrote on twitter.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in last 24 hour as incessant rains wreak havoc in the state, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

Last week, operation at the Vadodara International Airport and at Railway Stations was halted due to the heavy rains in the region.

Rescue operation to evacuate people to a safer place is underway. So far around 6,000 people have been shifted.

