Lost Hands, Leg In Accident, Gujarat Boy Scores 92% In Class 12 Exams

The boy lost both his hands and one leg after coming in contact with a high-tension wire.

Shivam Solanki, a boy from Gujarat who lost his arms and a leg in an accident at the age of 12, has scored 92 per cent marks in the state board exams for the science stream of Class 12.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "I want to become a doctor. If not, I want to serve people by joining any other related service."

"I used to study the whole day before the exams. Teachers used to help me revise the syllabus, which helped me in scoring 92.33 per cent," he said.

"I want to convey a message to the students, who have passed the exams, to work hard in the future to achieve their goals," he added.

Mr Solanki also encouraged the students who scored less marks in the exams to work harder and do well in the future.

Mr Solanki's father is a fourth class employee in Vadodara Municipal Corporation. The boy lost both his hands and one leg after coming in contact with a high-tension wire.