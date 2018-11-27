Gujarat Minister Diagnosed With Oral Cancer, Undergoes Operation

Pradipsinh Jadeja is recovering well, a medical bulletin said (PTI File Photo)

Gujarat minister of state for home, Pradipsinh Jadeja was operated for oral cancer and is recovering well, hospital authorities said Tuesday.

The minister was recently diagnosed with oral cancer.

Apart from the home ministry, Mr Jadeja also holds the portfolio of energy, legislative and parliamentary affairs as well as law and justice.

A medical bulletin released on Tuesday by HCG Hospital stated, "Pradipsinh Jadeja, Minister of State for Home, was operated for oral cancer by Dr Kaustubh Patel and team yesterday (Monday) at HCG Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad. His condition is stable and is recovering well. He will be kept in surgical ICU for two to three days."