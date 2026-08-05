Gujarat Bans Analogue Paneer, Cheese, Butter To Protect Public Health

The Gujarat government has announced a complete state-wide ban on the production, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of non-standard analogue paneer, cheese, and butter. Enforced under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, this crucial measure aims to safeguard public health and protect consumer interests across the state.

The decision follows extensive sampling and laboratory testing conducted by the Food and Drug Control Administration across Gujarat. These tests uncovered several instances of non-standard products being sold, prompting the state to take swift regulatory action to eliminate deceptive food items from the market.

Government officials highlighted that these non-dairy products, made using vegetable oils and non-dairy ingredients instead of pure milk, were routinely passed off as genuine paneer. This practice not only misleads consumers and raises severe food safety concerns, but also harms legitimate milk-producing farmers in India's leading dairy state.

In response, authorities have warned that any individual or food business operator violating the prohibition will face severe legal penalties under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The government reiterated its commitment to zero tolerance against fraudulent practices that compromise food quality and public well-being.

The state has issued an official appeal to all manufacturers, traders, hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food service providers to exclusively supply and use genuine, standardised dairy products.