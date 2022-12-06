What Arvind Kejriwal Said On Gujarat Exit Polls That Predict Poor AAP Show

"The results are positive," said the Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal today responded to exit polls predicting an abysmal result for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, where the party had mounted a grand campaign to challenge the ruling BJP.

An aggregate of exit polls yesterday predicted an AAP sweep in the Delhi civic body election but a flop show in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"For a new party to get 15 to 20 per cent vote share, that too in a BJP stronghold, is a big deal," he remarked.