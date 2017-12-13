'Why Is Manmohan Singh So Angry?' Amit Shah Hits Back: 10 Points

Gujarat Election 2017 Phase 2: Amit Shah accused Manmohan Singh of double standards

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah has torn into former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his video statement released this evening in which he said he is "deeply hurt" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations hinting that he colluded with Pakistani guests at a dinner and discussed the Gujarat elections. "Why is Manmohan Singh so angry," said Mr Shah, adding, we just want to ask him whether he was so angry when monumental loot & plunder was happening under his watch? The nation missed this anger then!"