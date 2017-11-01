Rahul Gandhi Begins Navsarjan Yatra In Gujarat: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's public address in Jambusar ahead of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017:
- For the first time in Gujarat, it feels like there's no happiness in any part of the state
- There's suffering everywhere
- Complains don't come just from one place
- 5 businessmen are not complaining
- They are happily supporting PM
- The poor don't get water
- Water goes to 10-15 businessmen
- Farmers are crying in Gujarat
- Do you see Nano cars anywhere?
- 33,00 crores have been spent, water is given but cars are not ready
- China and India are in direct competition. The sizes of population are approximately the same. But look at the difference. In China, the government ensures jobs are provided for 50,000 youths everyday. In India, under PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, only 450 people get jobs in India every 24 hours.
- Just take your phones and see the back. Does it say 'Made in India'? No. It says 'Made in China'. Every time you click a button on your phone, a youth in China is getting a job. While the young people of India sit without jobs.