Rahul Gandhi Begins Navsarjan Yatra In Gujarat: Highlights

For the first time in Gujarat, it feels like there's no happiness in any part of the state

There's suffering everywhere

Complains don't come just from one place

5 businessmen are not complaining

They are happily supporting PM

The poor don't get water

Water goes to 10-15 businessmen

Farmers are crying in Gujarat

Do you see Nano cars anywhere?

33,00 crores have been spent, water is given but cars are not ready

China and India are in direct competition. The sizes of population are approximately the same. But look at the difference. In China, the government ensures jobs are provided for 50,000 youths everyday. In India, under PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, only 450 people get jobs in India every 24 hours.

Just take your phones and see the back. Does it say 'Made in India'? No. It says 'Made in China'. Every time you click a button on your phone, a youth in China is getting a job. While the young people of India sit without jobs.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is in Gujarat to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled next month. Mr Gandhi, 47, kicked off his party's three-day campaign for south Gujarat beginning today. Mr Gandhi, who has been attacking the Narendra Modi government and the BJP over the "Gujarat development model", had visited a number of temples in the state last month. He addressed a rally in Jambusar where he attacked the BJP.