11-Foot Crocodile Rescued From Vadodara Construction Site. Watch

The crocodile was rescued from a ditch.

An eleven-foot long crocodile was rescued from a construction site in Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday.

According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, the crocodile was about 10-11 feet long and was found in a ditch in Kelanpur area.

"We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," said Mr Pawar.

After a medical checkup, he added, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat.