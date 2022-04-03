Gujarat AAP Chief's Reply To BJP's 'Mayor' Swipe At Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day Gujarat visit with eyes on the state elections scheduled later this year. The two offered prayers at Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad today.

They held a roadshow yesterday and asked the people of Gujarat to give the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, at least one chance in Gujarat, which the two leaders alleged has been under the "arrogant" BJP's rule for 25 years.

The Gujarat BJP has called Mr Kejriwal and Mr Mann "tourists" and took a swipe at Mr Kejriwal as the "mayor of a large city", alluding to Delhi's status as a Union Territory.

Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia told NDTV that the BJP's comments on the Delhi Chief Minister were "demeaning".

"The Delhi Chief Minister was voted by people and he deserves respect. The BJP should fight elections on issues and not with degrading comments," Mr Italia told NDTV.

"Punjab's public gave the AAP mode a chance and the people of Gujarat will also give a chance," he said, referring to the AAP's big win in the recent Punjab elections, which for the first time enabled the AAP to run a full state.

"Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's turf, but we will fight fiercely... People are burdened with rising prices and unemployment. The AAP will work on health and education in Gujarat," Mr Italia said.

Mr Italia and another Gujarat AAP leader, Isudan Gadhvi, accompanied the two visiting leaders during their visit to Swaminarayan temple. Swaminarayan Sampraday and other sects in Hinduism and temples enjoy huge followings in Gujarat.