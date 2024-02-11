Watch: Songs, Bonfire At Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Home Ahead Of Trust Vote

RJD MLAs are putting up at the bungalow of Tejashwi Yadav ahead of trust vote

Ahead of the key trust vote in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were on Saturday seen singing and playing guitar at Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the RJD lawmakers, including Tejashwi Yadav, were seen sitting around a bonfire and singing one of Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs.

RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Yusuf Salahuddin, Aniruddh Kumar Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar Yadav were also in attendance.

All RJD legislators are putting up at the 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow of Tejashwi Yadav until Monday when they will vote against the ruling NDA during the trust vote.

Trust Vote In Bihar

Nitish Kumar last month took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time after ditching the 'mahagathbandhan' and forming a new government with the BJP-led NDA.

In the 243-member state assembly, the NDA has a combined strength of 128, six more than the number required for a majority.

The 'mahagathbandhan', which includes RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has 114 members.

The newly formed NDA government is seeking the trust vote on February 12, when the assembly's budget session commences.