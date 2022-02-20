9-Year-Old Indian Becomes World's Youngest Yoga Instructor

After the Guinness World Records recognition, Reyansh Surani has been feeling like a star

At the age of nine years and 220 days, an Indian boy has set a Guinness World Record by becoming the world's youngest certified yoga instructor. Reyansh Surani, who resides in Dubai with his family, said he began practising yoga with his parents when he was just four-years-old. After completing a 200 hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course, Reyansh received his certification from Anand Shekhar Yoga School on July 27, 2021.

A report on the Guinness World Records website stated that when Reyansh learned that his parents were attending a yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a qualified instructor. He said that once he joined his parents, he “surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching as well”.

During the course, Reyansh learnt many aspects of yoga, such as “alignment, anatomic philosophy and the nutritional facts of Ayurveda”. The course changed his perception of yoga. “Earlier, I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it's much more than that,” he said.

Reyansh, who is 10 years old now, has no concrete plans for the future, although one of his ambitions is to host virtual reality yoga classes. For now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, he teaches people in small private classes. At school, he teaches his peers in groups of 10-15 kids per session.

“I'm happy I can pass on my experience and knowledge to individuals around the world for their well-being.

After the Guinness World Records recognition, Reyansh has been feeling “like a star”. He said that he was the first person in his community and school to get this honour.

The Guinness World Records also shared a YouTube video showing Reyansh practicing yoga, and also sharing his journey.

However, Reyansh experienced some cultural shock when he moved from Dubai to Rishikesh for the course. He said that he was “curious to live a rural life”, and “saw that side of the world for the first time. For him, it was a “place with such spiritual grip”.

Though he had no access to the internet or air-conditioning, he adapted to the humble lifestyle. He said they went trekking often, which was a nice way to unwind after a long day of yoga training.

So, does he have any tips for those beginning yoga? He says his only tip would be to not give up. “Yoga is fun and not boring, I promise! After the initial push, you'll really start enjoying it,” he signs off.