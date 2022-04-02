Gudi Padwa 2022: Why Is The Festival Celebrated? Know All About The Day

Gudi denotes Lord Brahma's flag, while Padwa stands for the first day of a new Moon phase.

Gudi Padwa is a festival that you should be aware of if you are from the western part of India, especially Maharashtra. Predominantly celebrated in the state, the festival marks the creation of the universe by Lord Brahma. As a result, Gudi Padwa is one of the most important Hindu festivals, and it is thought to bring a lot of good luck, success, wealth, and happiness.

It also represents the start of a new year for Marathi and Konkani people, and as a result, most individuals use this day to begin a new part of their lives, such as starting a new business, purchasing a new home, or making significant investments.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival takes place on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which falls between March and April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Gudi Padwa will be observed on April 2.

Apart from being the day when Lord Brahma created the universe, it is also the day when Lord Rama was crowned after defeating Ravana, according to legend. This day is regarded a favourable time to buy a property.

The day begins with a ritualistic bath, followed by prayers. People clean their houses and make sure they are decorated with flower garlands, earthen lamps, and rangolis. They also wear new clothes before offering prayers.

People made Gudi flags using a colourful silk scarf that is tied to a bamboo stick with neem leaves and mango flowers on the top end, as well as Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland). Victory is symbolised by the kalash on the bamboo stick in an inverted way. After the pooja, the Gudi is hoisted outside the house.

Sweets and savoury treats are also distributed.