Gudi Padwa 2022: Check Date, Timings And Rituals

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 2 this year

Gudi Padwa is a springtime celebration marking the start of the new year for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. It's celebrated mainly in parts of Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu lunar calendar. As per belief, it was on the day of Gudi Padwa that Lord Brahma created the universe.

The day also signifies the coronation of Lord Rama as the king of Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. The festival coincides with the Ugadi celebration in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi, like Gudi Padwa, celebrates the beginning of springs and the reaping of rabi crops.

Gudi Padwa 2022: Muhurat

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 2 this year, when the Marathi Shaka Samvata 1944 begins.

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:53 am on April 1

Pratipada Tithi ends at 11:58 am on April 2

Gudi Padwa 2022: Rituals

On the day of Gudi Padwa, people host Gudi flags outside their homes. The flag consists of bright and colourful silk scarf-like cloth tied atop a bamboo stick. At the top end of the stick is a branch of mango and neem leaves along a garland of flowers. The stick is capped with a silver or bronze pot (kalash). The Gudi flag is said to ward off evil and bring prosperity.

Gudi Padwa 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Gudi Padwa, devotees get up before sunrise and take a bath. They then decorate the main entrance of the house with mango leaves and install the Gudi with prayers of Lord Brahma. After the Gudi is installed, devotees worship Lord Vishu as per the tradition and rituals.