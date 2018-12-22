"Historic Day": Bollywood Celebrates GST Cut For Movie Tickets

GST Rate Cuts on movie tickets: Karan Johar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "swift action" to reduce the GST rate on movie tickets. "Thank you sir for your proactivity and support," he said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 22, 2018 19:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Historic Day': Bollywood Celebrates GST Cut For Movie Tickets

Karan Johar thanked PM Narendra Modi for reducing GST rates on movie tickets


New Delhi: 

The Bollywood film fraternity today welcomed the move to cut GST rates of movie tickets. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai, Prasoon Joshi and others took to social media to commend the move to reduce tax on movie tickets of two different price ranges. Movie tickets above and below Rs 100 will now be taxed under the 18 and 12 per cent tax slabs respectively.

Karan Johar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "swift action" to reduce the GST rate on movie tickets. "Thank you sir for your proactivity and support," he said.

Actor Aamir Khan thanked PM Modi and the government for "considering the request of the film industry for reduction in GST." He said the support of the government would be needed if "Indian cinema hopes to compete in the world market."

Anupam Kher, speaking to news agency ANI, said that it was "a historic day for Indian film industry". Giving credit to the Prime Minister for the move, Mr Kher said films "not only entertain but also boost tourism." He later took to Twitter to say it was "a great decision."

Akshay Kumar tweeted saying it was a "welcome move for the industry and audiences as well." Citing a recent meet of many film personalities with the Prime Minister, Akshay Kumar commended him for taking the decision "within a few days of our meeting."

Lyricist and censor board chairman Prasoon Joshi thanked PM Modi for the decision on Twitter as well. He said it was a "significant decision." "Thank you PM @narendramodi for hearing us out last week," he added.

Subhash Ghai tweeted saying "happy days are here again" over the decision, tagging PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The GST rate for movie tickets below Rs 100 was earlier in the 18 per cent tax slab, while the GST rate for tickets above Rs 100 was in the 28 per cent slab.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GST Rate CutsArun JaitleyBollywood

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bank StrikeAlka LambaLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsKamal HaasanPNR StatusTrain StatusSohrabuddin caseGST Council MeetingSajjan KumarElon MuskNational Mathematics Day

................................ Advertisement ................................