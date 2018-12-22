NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

These Items Likely To Get Cheaper On Reduced GST Rates

The GST council, headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley, agreed to lower the tax on some goods including televisions, batteries and movie tickets.

Economy | | Updated: December 22, 2018 17:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
These Items Likely To Get Cheaper On Reduced GST Rates

The new GST rates will come into effect from January 1, 2019.


The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Saturday cut rates on 23 commonly used items such as TV screens, movie tickets and power banks. The council rationalised the 28 per cent slab by shifting seven items to lower tax rates, thereby leaving only 28 items in the slab. Now, the 28 per cent slab is restricted to only luxury and sin goods, apart from auto parts and cement -- tax rates on which could not be cut due to the high revenue implication. (Also read: 32-inch TVs, movie tickets get cheaper; 7 items moved from 28% GST rate)

Here are some of the items moved to lower tax rates after the 31st GST Council meeting:

ITEM (GOODS)Existing rateNew rate
Pulleys, transmission shafts and cranks, gear boxes etc., falling under HS Code 84832818
Monitors and TVs up to 32 inches2818
Re-treaded or used pneumatic tyres of rubber;2818
Power banks of lithium ion batteries. Lithium ion batteries are already at 18%. This will bring parity in GST rate of power bank and lithium ion battery.2818
Digital cameras and video camera recorders2818
Video game consoles and other games and sports requisites falling under HS code 9504.2818
Parts and accessories for the carriages for disabled persons285
Cork roughly squared or debagged1812
Articles of natural cork1812
Agglomerated cork1812
Marble rubble185
Natural cork125
Walking Stick125
Fly ash Blocks125
Music books120
Vegetables frozen, branded and put in a unit container50
Vegetable provisionally preserved but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption50
SERVICES  
Cinema tickets above Rs. 1002818
Cinema tickets up to Rs 1001812
Third party insurance premium of goods carrying vehicles1812

The new GST rates will come into effect from January 1, 2019, the government said.

(With agency inputs)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GST rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bank StrikeAlka LambaLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsKamal HaasanPNR StatusTrain StatusSohrabuddin caseGST Council MeetingSajjan KumarElon MuskNational Mathematics Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top