GST Rates Of 33 Items Slashed From 18% To Lower Slabs

The Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday cut rates of 33 items from 18 per cent to 12 per cent and 5 per cent, news agency ANI quoted V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Chief Minister as saying. To simplify the indirect tax regime, the government moved goods to a reduced GST rate.

The government had said earlier this week that 99% of items can be moved under 18 per cent GST.

GST, the government's biggest tax reform, sets rates from 28 per cent to 5 per cent on most items, replacing an array of central and state duties.