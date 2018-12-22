NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
GST Rates Of 33 Items Slashed From 18% To Lower Slabs

GST, the government's biggest tax reform, sets rates from 28 per cent to 5 per cent on most items, replacing an array of central and state duties.

Economy | | Updated: December 22, 2018 15:31 IST
To simplify the indirect tax regime, the government moved most goods to a reduced GST rate.


The Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday cut rates of 33 items from 18 per cent to 12 per cent and 5 per cent, news agency ANI quoted V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Chief Minister as saying. To simplify the indirect tax regime, the government moved goods to a reduced GST rate. 

The government had said earlier this week that 99% of items can be moved under 18 per cent GST.

