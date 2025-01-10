Advertisement
GST Portal Seeks Extension For Filing Return As Portal Faces Technical Glitch

The network has been facing technical issues since yesterday and taxpayers are finding it difficult to generate a summary of the GSTR-1.

Read Time: 1 min
GST Portal Seeks Extension For Filing Return As Portal Faces Technical Glitch
The last date for filing GSTR-1 for December 2024 is January 11, 2025.

The GST Network has sought an extension for filing GST sales returns after it flagged a technical glitch in its system to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. 

"GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider an extension in filing date," GST Tech, the official handle of GSTN, said in a post on X.

The network has been facing technical issues since yesterday and taxpayers are finding it difficult to generate a summary of the GSTR-1 or GST sales return. The summary is necessary to file the return.

The last date for filing GSTR-1 for December 2024 is January 11, 2025.

Comments

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.