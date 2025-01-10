GST Portal Seeks Extension For Filing Return As Portal Faces Technical Glitch

The GST Network has sought an extension for filing GST sales returns after it flagged a technical glitch in its system to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

"GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider an extension in filing date," GST Tech, the official handle of GSTN, said in a post on X.

Dear Taxpayers!📢



GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by 12:00 noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider extension in filing date.



Thank you for your understanding and patience! — GST Tech (@Infosys_GSTN) January 10, 2025

The network has been facing technical issues since yesterday and taxpayers are finding it difficult to generate a summary of the GSTR-1 or GST sales return. The summary is necessary to file the return.

The last date for filing GSTR-1 for December 2024 is January 11, 2025.