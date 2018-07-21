TVs, Washing Machines And These Items Set Be Cheaper After GST Revision

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said 46 amendments had been cleared by the the GST Council

Washing machines, refrigerators, perfumes and small television sets are among the dozens of goods set to get cheaper.

A day-long meeting of the powerful Goods and Services Tax Council that met today has decided to reduce the tax on a large number of goods, .

The GST rate on 17 items used by middle class such as refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, paints, storage water heaters, food grinders, mixers and television sets up to 27 inches has been reduced by 10 percentage points to 18 per cent

These items are currently taxed at 28 per cent.

Mr Goyal heads the GST council, which has as members, state finance ministers and officials from both states and the Centre.

The tax on items such as handbags, jewellery box, ornamental framed mirrors and handmade lamps has been reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent, Mr Goyal said.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also handles the Finance portfolio, said many items under the 28 percent slab have been brought down.

"I think the 28 percent tax slab should be done away with. The issue is being unnecessarily dragged," he added.

In terms of tax returns, Mr Sisodia said quarterly returns for traders having turnover up to Rs 5 crore has been approved by the GST Council.