GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Rate Cuts On ACs, Hybrid Cars Likely On Agenda

The government is likely to announce major tax rate cuts in the 31st GST Council meeting, which is underway in New Delhi. The meeting is being chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with finance ministers from states in attendance.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the government is aiming to bring 99 per cent of items below the 18 per cent GST slab and warned of stringent action against defaulters of bank loan and fugitives.

