Big Screens, 50 VIPs: Grand Preps For Ayodhya Temple Groundbreaking Event

The ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on August 5 after more than a two-month delay imposed by coronavirus and grand preparations are on for it, said the Ram Temple Trust, which has been tasked with the temple building. More than 50 VIPs will attend the event, which will be held maintaining all the safety rules for coronavirus. Giant CCTV screens have been put up across Ayodhya so the devotees can watch the programme, the Trust said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the ceremony, though his attendance is yet to be confirmed by his office.

All senior BJP leaders associated with temple movement will also be invited, the Trust said. The list will include BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi and senior leaders like Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

Seniors in the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, will also attend the ceremony.

The Trust -- set up on the directions of the Supreme Court to facilitate the construction of the temple -- met on Saturday to set a date for the beginning of the construction, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially it had mentioned two dates -- August 5 and 9 -- as auspicious and later zeroed in on August 5.

The makeshift temple built in Ayodhya opened on June 8 after the Centre allowed the opening of religious places as Unlock2 was rolled across the country.

In March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had presided over a ceremony to move the idol of Lord Ram from a tin structure where it was kept for decades to a new fiber one. The visit took place within hours of PM Modi announcing the three--week lockdown.

In November last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed site in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust for the building of a temple. Muslims, the court said, will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot elsewhere in the district.

The landmark verdict in the case -- a religious and political flashpoint for decades -- was passed by the five-judge constitution bench amid calls for peace by religious leaders across the country.