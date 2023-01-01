Grenade Attack At Security Forces' Bunker Injures Civilian In Srinagar

At about 7:45 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Mirza Kamil Chowk which exploded on the roadside.

Grenade Attack At Security Forces' Bunker Injures Civilian In Srinagar

The civilian was shifted to a hospital for treatment. (Representational)

Srinagar:

A civilian was injured in Srinagar on Sunday when militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker and it exploded on the roadside, officials said. The incident occurred in Halwal area, they said.

At about 7:45 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Mirza Kamil Chowk which exploded on the roadside. Sameer Ahmed Malla, a resident of Habak, sustained minor injuries in the blast, the officials said.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Protests In Assam Over Move To Merge 4 Districts With Existing Ones

Also Read

.