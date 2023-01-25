'Great Privilege To Be Guest Of Honour On Republic Day': Egypt President

El-Sisi arrived in New Delhi last evening.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday congratulated the Indians for the 74th Republic Day and said that it is a "great privilege" to be the chief guest on such a glorious national day. This is El-Sisi's first visit to India - that too as a chief guest for the Republic Day Parade tomorrow.

"I reiterate my congratulations to the Indian nation, government, and people for this great day. It is a great privilege to be a guest of honour and participate in the glorious national day," Egyptian President Sisi said at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

"The relations between Egypt and India have been characterised by balance and stability. We have only seen constructive development. We have been all along evolving very positively," he said further.

The Egyptian President also expressed his desire to take the bilateral relations between the two countries to a new horizon.

"I expect through this visit that we take our bilateral level to a whole new horizon, where we can reach the relationship and partnership between the two countries at all levels. I look with great esteem to the sustainable development experience of India," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed El-Sisi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

He was also welcomed by several other Union Ministers including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena among others.

El-Sisi arrived in New Delhi last evening and was accorded a warm welcome. He will be the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day parade. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials on his official visit from January 24-27.

India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a 'guest country' during its G20 Presidency.

Later in the day, El-Sisi will hold a meeting with PM Modi and discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest during his stay. President Droupadi Murmu would also host a state banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.

El-Sisi will attend the "at home" reception by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will also hold a meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He will also interact with the business community in India. El-Sisi will return to Cairo on January 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)