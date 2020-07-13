Great Opportunity For Us, World Reluctant About China: Nitin Gadkari

We can be more competitive and take advantage of the situation," Nitin Gadkari said (File)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the world is reluctant to deal with China in the wake of coronavirus and termed it as a "great opportunity" for Indian industries.

"World economic scenario is very favourable, the world is not very much interested to deal with China. So it is a great opportunity for Indian industries. It is a blessing in disguise. We can be more competitive, quality-conscious, and take advantage of the situation," Mr Gadkari said while addressing webinar on "Aatmanirbhar Bharat in New India".

The Minister said that the Central government aims to increase gross domestic product (GDP), agriculture growth rate, and village industry growth.

"World Bank has increased our ease of doing business rank but clearance, certificate, and compliance procedures are very complicated. We are trying to make all systems digital. Our aim is to increase GDP, agriculture growth rate, and village industry growth," he said.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways informed that he has set a plan to take the income of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Rs 1 lakh crores in the next five years.

"In NHAI, we have now income of Rs 28,000 crores per year and my plan is to take to Rs 1 lakh crores in the next five years. I am not fully depending on the government''s budget," he said.

