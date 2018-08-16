'Great Loss For India': Arvind Kejriwal Mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died at AIIMS today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, saying his death was "a great loss" for the country.

Mr Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where Vajpayee was admitted since June 11, earlier today.

"Am deeply saddened. A great loss for India," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Advertisement

The chief minister, who turned 50 today, had appealed to his party's volunteers and well-wishers not to celebrating his birthday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders, died at AIIMS, following prolonged illness, at 5.05 pm, AIIMS spokesperson announced. He was 93.

