Sunny Deol Pays Tribute To Abdul Kalam Azad On Birth Anniversary

Sunny Deol posted a picture of the ''missile man'' along with a quote. (Twitter)

Actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday paid tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

The actor-turned-politician shared a picture of the ''missile man'' along with a quote by him on his Twitter handle.

"Remembering a great human, Missile Man #APJAbdulKalam sir on his Birth Anniversary," he tweeted.

The quote by the late president read, "Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep."

Remembering a great human, Missile Man #APJAbdulKalam sir on his Birth Anniversary pic.twitter.com/ThKwsl40Vj — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 15, 2019

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, also known as ''Missile Man of India'' for his contributions towards the development of the country''s missile projects was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and was popularly known as the "People's President" for his friendly nature to one and all.

The former President suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and passed away while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.