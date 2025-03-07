GRAP 1 Invoked In Delhi To Mitigate Effects Of 'Poor' Air Quality

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked all actions under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), to mitigate the effects of 'poor' air quality.

The decision was taken after the Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting on Friday, further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, the IMD and IITM forecasts, and the Delhi air quality index.

"AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend due to calm winds and unfavorable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR. The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 2O2 for 07.03.2025 (in the 'Poor' category)," the observation mentioned in the meeting.

Actions under Stage-l of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, the statement from CAQM mentioned.

All implementing agencies have been asked to keep strict vigil and intensify measures regarding the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens have also been requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under the GRAP Stage plan.

Notably, over the past couple of days, Delhi-NCR has been witnessing a steady improvement in air quality following strong winds that helped clear the pollutants.

An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

