"Grand Temples, Statues And Doles" - PM Modi's New Promise: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram's remarks alluded to the recent inauguration of a giant statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by PM Modi and the BJP's promise to build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

All India | | Updated: November 05, 2018 19:30 IST
P Chidambaram has been targeting the PM Modi government over its alleged failure to fulfill promises.

New Delhi: 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government did not fulfil the promises it made five years ago and said it had achieved "nothing".

The former finance minister said the BJP-led government began its term with promises of development, jobs and depositing money into people's bank accounts, but now it is promising grand temples, statues and doles.

With Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, Mr Chidambaram has been targeting the PM Modi government over its alleged failure to fulfil the pre-poll promises made by his party.

