'You Know You've Made It...': Grammy Winner Ricky Kej On Amul Topical

In the doodle, Amul's mascot can be seen next to Ricky Kej.

Music composer Ricky Kej got his third Grammy Award for the album Divine Tides on Monday. The Bengaluru-based musician shared the award with drummer Stewart Copeland of the British rock band The Police. Celebrating the win, dairy brand Amul has come up with a delightful creative, which also drew a response from Ricky Kej.

In the doodle, Amul's mascot can be seen next to Ricky Kej, who is holding the gramophone trophy. “Kej is all the Rej! For Garma Garammy snacks!” the text in the picture reads.

Reacting to the creative, Ricky Kej tweeted, “You know you have made it in life, when Amul acknowledges you through their comic strip. So grateful for all the love :-)”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the musician since the awards were announced.

“True always admired and looked forward to the advertisement so congratulations to Mr Kej for winning the Grammy proud moment for India,” a person wrote.

“You made us proud Bengaluru & India,” a comment read.

Another user said, “Congratulations! You made our country proud”.

“You eminently deserve this honour dear Ricky. Congratulations on a stellar achievement and best wishes for many many more big awards and accolades to you,” a person commented.

Some users also appreciated the creative.

“One of their better puns in recent times,” a comment read.

“Awesomeness butterified Ricky....super duper proud of you,” a user wrote.

“That is huge! Remember these Amul document our life noticing events on these displays,” said another person.

A user wrote, “I love Amul they always appreciate every Indian who make us proud”.

US-born Ricky Kej clinched the award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in the best immersive audio album category. He and Stewart Copeland had won a Grammy Award in the best new age album category for the same album last year.