Who Is Ricky Kej? 5 Points About Bengaluru-Based Boy Who Won His Third Grammy Award

Ricky Kej won a Grammy in the best immersive audio album category for the same album last year.

Mr Kej took home his first Grammy in the best new age album category for 'Winds of Samsara' back in 2015, reported PTI.

Ricky is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award, and only the 4th Indian, according to ANI.

His vast repertoire of work includes 16 studio albums released internationally, over 3500 commercials and 4 feature films, including the natural history documentary 'Wild Karnataka' narrated by Sir David Attenborough.