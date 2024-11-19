Graduate Auto Driver From Bengaluru Makes Funding Pitch. Here's How

A Bengaluru auto driver's innovative approach to seeking funds for his start-up.

A Bengaluru auto driver's innovative approach to seeking funds for his start-up has turned him into a viral sensation. Samuel Christy is a graduate and works as an auto driver in India's IT hub. On the back of his seat is a poster, inviting passengers to discuss with him his business idea.

It reads, "Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I'm a graduate looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you are interested, please talk to me”.

A photograph of the poster has now gone viral on social media. It was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Yet another Peak Bengaluru moment”.

In the comments section, several users praised the auto driver for his approach and wished him luck in his venture.

"I think it's a great effort. Hope he is doing something good and hope he succeeds," read a comment.

To people talking about grammatical errors in the poster, a person responded, "Everybody who's talking about the grammatical errors, I'm sure this man will achieve more than what you guys will ever achieve in life."

Another person wrote, "We can help him start his entrepreneurial journey."

Some users suggested that this might be a scam. One person shared how an auto driver in the city somehow managed a JEE Advanced scorecard and claimed it belonged to his son, but he did not have money for his admission.

"Later he (was) caught by one of my colleagues who somehow knew that guy whose scorecard he was using. He complained to police and that guy (was) caught," the person shared.

Besides Reddit, Christy's efforts even caught the attention of users on X.

"Bengaluru Auto Driver's idea to raise funds for his startup is insane," one X user said, noting that sometimes people have to think "outside the box and inside an auto to get funding."