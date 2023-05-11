'Floor Test Not To Settle Disputes': Top Supreme Court Quotes In Sena Case

New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde government remains safe as the Supreme Court refused to restore the Uddhav Thackeray government citing he quit without facing the floor test during last year's Shiv Sena mutiny.
Here are the top five quotes of the Supreme Court:
Had Uddhav Thackeray not resigned, this court could have restored his government.
The whip is to be appointed by the political party (not legislative party). The recognition of the whip of Eknath Shinde camp was illegal.
Floor Test cannot be used as a medium to settle inter and intra party disputes.
The Governor was wrong to conclude that Uddhav Thackeray had lost majority.
The exercise of discretion by the Governor was not in accordance with law.
