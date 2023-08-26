'Governor Threatened Peace-Loving People of Punjab': Bhagwant Mann On 'President's Rule' Letter

Mr Mann said law and order is in complete control. (File)

Taking strong exception to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writing a letter to him warning of the possible imposition of President's Rule, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Governor had "threatened the peace-loving people" of the state and that law and order is in complete control.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said the majority of letters sent by the Governor have been answered.

"Yesterday, the Governor threatened the peace-loving people of Punjab that he would impose President's rule. The Governor has raised questions on law and order. Ever since our government came, a lot of work has been done. In the month of August alone, 41 kg of heroin was seized...Till now, 753 gangsters have been arrested and 786 weapons and vehicles have been seized. Law and order is under complete control," he said.

Mr Mann asked whether Banwarilal Purohit had written a letter over the state's demands concerning the release of the Rural Development Fund from the Centre.

"The Governor wrote 16 letters to me, out of which nine letters have been answered. Soon the rest of the letters will also be answered. What is the hurry? Did the Governor ever write any letter about the RDF (Rural Development Fund) of Punjab? Did he ever ask anything on the issue of farmers? Governor Sahab, have you ever stood with Punjab," Mr Mann asked.

"The hunger for power is visible in all the letters. The Governor comes from Nagpur but he also belongs to Rajasthan. Elections are coming there, contest elections from there and become the Chief Minister," the chief minister added.

Mr Mann said that the state government is working to provide relief to people affected by floods and talked about the difficulty in releasing SDRF funds.

"Punjab is currently facing the brunt of floods. We have to make up for its loss one by one. We have Rs 9,600 crore of SDRF lying with us. But we cannot give it to the people due to the strict rules of the Centre," he said.

Banwarilal Purohit had earlier sent a strongly-worded letter to the chief minister, warning him that he could recommend the President's rule in the state and also initiate criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered.

"I am pained to point out that there is reason to believe that there is failure of the constitutional machinery in the state," Mr Purohit had said in his letter.

The governor also asked the Punjab chief minister to act before he takes this "final decision" under Article 356 of the Constitution, and Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Before...final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and take a decision about initiating criminal proceedings under section 124 of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought under my letters...as also in the matter of the steps taken by you concerning the problem of drugs in the state, failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law and the Constitution," the governor wrote.

"Bound as I am by the duty placed on the Governor under the Constitution to see that the administration is carried on a level which would be regarded as good, efficient, impartial and honest and that the proposals enunciated by the government are not contrary to the law of the land, I have therefore to advise you, warn you and ask you to respond to my letters referred to above and give me the information sought by me," he added.

