Governor Sending Me Texts Against Mamata Banerjee Every Day: Trinamool MP

The Governor is diminishing the dignity of the post, Saugata Roy said (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy today alleged that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been sending him messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee every day.

Mr Roy said that "it is unethical" for the Governor to engage in such activities.

"Sending messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to me by Governor Dhankhar is very unethical. Chief Minister is the leader of the party of which I am a member. I think someone is provoking the Governor. Governor tweets all this after meeting with either Shubhendu Adhikari or Amit Shah," the TMC MP said.

"The Governor is making statements against Chief Minister every day and is diminishing the dignity of the post of Governor."