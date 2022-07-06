SpiceJet Failed To Establish 'Safe, Reliable Service': Read Government Notice

SpiceJet has got a notice from the government over safety concerns

An unusually high number of incidents involving SpiceJet aircraft has prompted the aviation regulator to seek an explanation from the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, has pointed out big gaps on how the airline is functioning, from operating flights with "degraded safety margins", issues that point at "poor internal safety oversight" to vendors not being paid on time, leading to shortage of spare parts for the SpiceJet fleet.

Speaking to NDTV, SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh has said the airline remains "100 per cent safe" and he will respond to every point.

Here's the DGCA's notice: