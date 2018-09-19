Government Will Mark 2 Years Surgical Strike, Says Piyush Goyal

The Army carried out surgical strikes this day last year on seven terror launch pads across the LoC.

All India | | Updated: September 19, 2018 23:37 IST
On the first anniversary of the strikes, there was no fanfare except for a solitary tweet. (File)

Mumbai: 

The government will mark two years of the 'surgical strikes' on September 29, Union minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday. He said the 2016 strikes, which saw commandos going into the Pakistan territory to eliminate terrorist launch pads, have showed the world that we "mean business".

"On the 29th of this month, we complete the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. And we will celebrate the day," he said speaking at the Priyadarshini awards, in remarks that come months ahead of the general elections.

"The country is in good hands is in the hands of a leader who is protecting every citizen," Mr Goyal said. He also lauded businessman Ronnie Screwvala for coming out with a film on the surgical strike, saying it will inspire the youth of the country.


 

