Government Trying To Get Special Status For Goa: Cabinet Minister

Urban Development Minister Francis D'Souza said Goa government was making the necessary efforts.

The Goa government is making necessary efforts to get "special status" for the state and a resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly in this connection was still pending with the Centre, state Urban Development Minister Francis D'Souza said today.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Jennifer Monserratte in the Assembly, he said that Goa wanted special status on the lines of Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

"The government intends to have special status for Goa. It is making necessary efforts in the matter with the Central government," D' Souza told the House.

He informed that the Assembly had passed a resolution to this effect which had been forwarded to the Centre for its consideration.

It was pending with the Union government, he added.

